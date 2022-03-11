Snider Financial Group Acquires 1,946 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Snider Financial Group grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Snider Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21,931.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after purchasing an additional 120,405 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 38,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 177,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,893,000 after purchasing an additional 16,304 shares during the last quarter.

XBI opened at $87.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.40. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $81.71 and a 12-month high of $149.24.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

