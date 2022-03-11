Snider Financial Group Has $968,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Snider Financial Group lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,206 shares during the quarter. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of VGSH stock opened at $59.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.92. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $59.83 and a 12 month high of $61.64.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
