Snider Financial Group Sells 244 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Snider Financial Group lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Danaher were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

DHR stock opened at $263.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $282.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.34. The company has a market capitalization of $188.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $212.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

