Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Raised to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €25.50 ($27.72) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SCGLY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €38.00 ($41.30) to €40.00 ($43.48) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised Société Générale Société anonyme from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Société Générale Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($32.61) to €34.70 ($37.72) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €37.00 ($40.22) to €39.00 ($42.39) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.77.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $4.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.56. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $8.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.71.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme (Get Rating)

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.