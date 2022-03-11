Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Raised to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €25.50 ($27.72) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on SCGLY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €38.00 ($41.30) to €40.00 ($43.48) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised Société Générale Société anonyme from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Société Générale Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($32.61) to €34.70 ($37.72) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €37.00 ($40.22) to €39.00 ($42.39) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.77.
Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $4.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.56. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $8.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.71.
About Société Générale Société anonyme (Get Rating)
Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.
