SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Purchases $149,841.12 in Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Noto bought 15,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $149,841.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anthony Noto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, Anthony Noto bought 15,350 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,355.50.

On Friday, March 4th, Anthony Noto bought 15,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $9.41 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 22.93 and a quick ratio of 17.57.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SOFI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.