Solanium 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.72 Million (SLIM)

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Solanium coin can now be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001731 BTC on major exchanges. Solanium has a total market cap of $41.66 million and $1.72 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Solanium has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00043568 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,538.47 or 0.06590538 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,514.64 or 0.99994179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00042099 BTC.

About Solanium

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,500,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Buying and Selling Solanium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

