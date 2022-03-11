Solitude Financial Services Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Solitude Financial Services grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Solitude Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 435.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 509,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,047,000 after buying an additional 414,602 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 831,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,020,000 after buying an additional 391,025 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,326,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 924,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,027,000 after buying an additional 365,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,283,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,798,000 after buying an additional 358,984 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.13. 6,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,133. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.50. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.12 and a 1 year high of $21.80.

