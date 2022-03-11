Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM) to Issue Dividend of $0.42

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Somero Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.09. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SOM stock opened at GBX 490 ($6.42) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Somero Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of GBX 360 ($4.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 610 ($7.99). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 523.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 512.68. The firm has a market cap of £274.60 million and a P/E ratio of 11.77.

Somero Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. It also offers related parts and accessories, as well as provides training services. The company's proprietary products include the CopperHead, Mini Screed C, S-485 Laser Screed, S-940 Laser Screed, S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed, S-15R Laser Screed, S-10A Laser Screed, S-840 Laser Screed, S-158C Laser Screed, and S-22E Laser Screed machines, as well as the 3-D Profiler System software and the Somero Floor Levelness System.

