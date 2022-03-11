Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM) to Issue Dividend of $0.42

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Somero Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.09. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of SOM stock opened at GBX 490 ($6.42) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Somero Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of GBX 360 ($4.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 610 ($7.99). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 523.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 512.68. The firm has a market cap of £274.60 million and a P/E ratio of 11.77.
Somero Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Somero Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Somero Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.