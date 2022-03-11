Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1.59 ($0.02). Sound Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02), with a volume of 5,847,072 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £23.62 million and a PE ratio of -0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.67.

Get Sound Energy alerts:

About Sound Energy (LON:SOU)

Sound Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds 47.5% interests in the Greater Tendrara license covering an area of 14,500 square kilometers; Tendrara license, which covers an area of 133.5 square kilometers; and Anoual license covering an area of 8,853.33 square kilometers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.