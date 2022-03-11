Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1.59 ($0.02). Sound Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02), with a volume of 5,847,072 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £23.62 million and a PE ratio of -0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.67.
About Sound Energy (LON:SOU)
