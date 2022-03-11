S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Cut to $468.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $480.00 to $468.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.73% from the stock’s previous close.

SPGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $473.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.15.

Shares of SPGI traded down $1.42 on Friday, reaching $381.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $438.32. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $341.30 and a 12-month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that S&P Global will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,623 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 96.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

