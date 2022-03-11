SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $905.00

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $266,529.56 and $905.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00045868 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,557.76 or 0.06576899 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,951.15 or 1.00157141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00041566 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

