SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 33,693.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 827,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,966,000 after purchasing an additional 825,500 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,835,000 after purchasing an additional 756,714 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $78,490,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $44,668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,142,354. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.55 and a one year high of $193.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.66.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

