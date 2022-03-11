SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 5,063 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 127,128 shares.The stock last traded at $196.69 and had previously closed at $191.55.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

