Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.140-$-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.50 million-$17.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.82 million.Spire also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.440-$-0.410 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.05 to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Spire from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.51.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of SPIR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,032. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $5.48. Spire has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIR. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Spire during the third quarter worth $100,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 428.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 30,657 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Spire by 13,117.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spire during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Spire during the fourth quarter worth about $617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Spire (Get Rating)

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.