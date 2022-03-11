Spire Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher by 53.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR opened at $263.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $212.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.34.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

About Danaher (Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.