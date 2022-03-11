Spire Wealth Management Has $3.39 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $206.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.23. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $240.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.58.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.79.

Dollar General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

