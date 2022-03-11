Spire Wealth Management Has $5.06 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,122 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 171.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $178.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.40. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $167.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $104.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($15.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.05.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

