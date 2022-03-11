Spire Wealth Management Sells 5,713 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,713 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $13,135,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 856,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,680,000 after purchasing an additional 75,233 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $6,984,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 292,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,344,000 after purchasing an additional 61,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,192,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,805,000 after purchasing an additional 60,068 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $103.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.00. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $103.19 and a 52-week high of $112.27.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.