Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) is Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,320 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 12,556 shares during the period. Splunk accounts for approximately 4.6% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $11,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 60,640 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 29,361 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,842,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Splunk by 2,212.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 140,822 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,378,000 after acquiring an additional 134,733 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $126.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,512. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 104.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -6.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,005 shares of company stock worth $239,773. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

