Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Raised to $232.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $205.00 to $232.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Splunk from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.83.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $126.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.87.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 104.67% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Splunk will post -6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $48,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,005 shares of company stock valued at $239,773. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.3% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,126 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Splunk by 0.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Splunk by 17.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Splunk by 0.9% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Splunk by 2.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,535 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

