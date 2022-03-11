Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Shares Up 11.4%

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 11.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.84 and last traded at $12.79. 12,463 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 402,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRAD. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Sportradar Group by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,607,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,958,000 after acquiring an additional 18,065,093 shares during the period. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,278,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sportradar Group by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,692,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

