Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Shares Up 11.4%

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 11.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.84 and last traded at $12.79. 12,463 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 402,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.
Several research firms have weighed in on SRAD. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.
The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05.
Sportradar Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRAD)
Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.
