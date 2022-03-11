Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Receives $20.18 Average PT from Brokerages

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CXM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprinklr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 15,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $228,198.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,258 shares of company stock worth $6,391,392 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 36.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr stock opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.15. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

