Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Research Coverage Started at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark started coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a speculative buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen lowered Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.79.

Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Spruce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 3.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

