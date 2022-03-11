Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) by 83.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,392 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in James River Group were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in James River Group in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in James River Group in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in James River Group in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of James River Group in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of James River Group by 66.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

JRVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other James River Group news, CFO Sarah C. Doran acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $96,768.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Frank D’orazio acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 79,715 shares of company stock worth $1,638,038 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $21.58 on Friday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average is $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.93). James River Group had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $207.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. James River Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently -23.12%.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

