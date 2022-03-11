Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,097 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CFB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 21,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 25,503 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 24,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

CFB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of CFB opened at $15.70 on Friday. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $788.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $48.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

