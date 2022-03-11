Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $217,000 Holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63,566 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Amarin were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Amarin by 564.8% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,407,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691,201 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Amarin in the third quarter valued at about $43,350,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Amarin by 48.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,541,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 503,620 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Amarin by 48.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 477,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 155,089 shares during the period. 34.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amarin alerts:

In other Amarin news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $3.03 on Friday. Amarin Co. plc has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.03 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.11.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Amarin had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Amarin’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMRN shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Amarin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.