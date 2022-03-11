Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 777 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,883 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Quanex Building Products in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 110,137.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Quanex Building Products in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 9.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Jason Lippert acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.40 per share, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Laverne Wilson acquired 4,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,163.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,468 shares of company stock worth $301,718 in the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NX. StockNews.com upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NX opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $772.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.66.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $267.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

