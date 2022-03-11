Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OCDX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $237,000.

OCDX opened at $17.28 on Friday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.01.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 43.63%. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.46.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

