Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) – Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Squarespace in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SQSP. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Squarespace in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Squarespace from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Squarespace from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Squarespace from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.47.

NYSE:SQSP opened at $25.89 on Thursday. Squarespace has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $64.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.51.

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $176,317.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 70,184 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 230,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 58,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

