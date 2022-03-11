Stabilus (ETR:STM) PT Set at €67.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Stabilus (ETR:STM – Get Rating) received a €67.00 ($72.83) price target from equities researchers at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STM. Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($90.22) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($67.39) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($57.61) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($88.04) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of ETR STM opened at €49.04 ($53.30) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €60.03 and a 200 day moving average price of €62.38. Stabilus has a 52-week low of €46.50 ($50.54) and a 52-week high of €72.55 ($78.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.13.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

