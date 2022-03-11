State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the third quarter worth about $21,947,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited during the third quarter valued at $13,698,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited during the third quarter valued at $12,815,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 103.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 476,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,939,000 after buying an additional 242,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BankUnited by 49.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 169,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

BKU has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

BankUnited stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.23. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.30.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 20.35%.

BankUnited Company Profile (Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

