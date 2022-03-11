State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIT. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,172,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,176,000 after purchasing an additional 69,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $102.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $80.93 and a one year high of $109.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.83.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.38. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $984,248.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $312,764.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,142. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

