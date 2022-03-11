State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,904,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,737,000 after buying an additional 161,776 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,029 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% in the third quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,004,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,350,000 after acquiring an additional 269,766 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,429,000 after acquiring an additional 564,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,458,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,421,000 after acquiring an additional 367,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CZR. Citigroup began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.21.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $119,241.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CZR stock opened at $77.46 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 2.90.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.36). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

