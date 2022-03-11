State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,323 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Perficient were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,549 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $596,498,000 after purchasing an additional 209,627 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,384 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $144,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,101 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $67,927,000 after purchasing an additional 17,227 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 117.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,865 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,578,000 after purchasing an additional 292,383 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 13.3% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 451,032 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $52,184,000 after purchasing an additional 52,794 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $103.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 68.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.34. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $57.01 and a one year high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.17 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRFT shares. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

