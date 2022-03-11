State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 12,005 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,005 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,951,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,789,000 after purchasing an additional 867,038 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,333,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,761,000 after buying an additional 1,272,301 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,187,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,347,000 after buying an additional 1,255,892 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 306.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,950,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,618,000 after buying an additional 10,516,305 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,039,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,919,000 after acquiring an additional 656,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $22.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average of $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.66%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

