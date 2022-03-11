Stephen Tadlock Sells 26,022 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Stock

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 26,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $1,636,783.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:WHD traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.60. The company had a trading volume of 605,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.60. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.81 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.10.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.01%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cactus by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WHD shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cactus from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

