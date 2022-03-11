Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of SPX FLOW Call Options (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 5,154 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 7,593% compared to the average daily volume of 67 call options.
Several brokerages have issued reports on FLOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.
SPX FLOW stock opened at $85.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69. SPX FLOW has a fifty-two week low of $60.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.55.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLOW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 740.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.
About SPX FLOW (Get Rating)
SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.
