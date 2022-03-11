StockNews.com Downgrades Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) to Sell

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PI. Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Impinj in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

PI opened at $60.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 2.41. Impinj has a 1 year low of $39.69 and a 1 year high of $94.39.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $99,206.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,236,677. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 46.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

