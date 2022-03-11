StockNews.com Downgrades WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

WHF has been the subject of several other research reports. Hovde Group cut WhiteHorse Finance from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut WhiteHorse Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

WHF stock opened at $14.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $342.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.36. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $16.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.42.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 41.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 97.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 31,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

