StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Shares of ARKR stock opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $63.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.23. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $24.66.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 10.20%.
Ark Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
