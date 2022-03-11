StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of ARKR stock opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $63.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.23. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $24.66.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 10.20%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating ) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.17% of Ark Restaurants worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.