StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,668. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.52. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $5.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 270.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 437.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 13,406 shares during the last quarter. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

