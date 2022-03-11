StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of JAGX opened at $0.41 on Friday. Jaguar Health has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57.
About Jaguar Health (Get Rating)
Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.
