StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of JAGX opened at $0.41 on Friday. Jaguar Health has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAGX. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 234.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 91,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

