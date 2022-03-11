StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sunlink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sunlink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSY opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. Sunlink Health Systems has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $7.62.

Get Sunlink Health Systems alerts:

About Sunlink Health Systems (Get Rating)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.