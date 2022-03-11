StockNews.com Upgrades W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) to Buy

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

WTI has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

NYSE WTI traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $5.07. 8,185,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,929,311. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.93. W&T Offshore has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $721.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.63.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $165.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that W&T Offshore will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in W&T Offshore by 353.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 314,928 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,735,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 62,536 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 107,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 613,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 349,024 shares during the last quarter. 38.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

