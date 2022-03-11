STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Cut to “Underperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $37.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.11.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $29.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.39. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 154.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in STORE Capital by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in STORE Capital by 68.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 592,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,435,000 after purchasing an additional 240,757 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in STORE Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 211,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in STORE Capital by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 96,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 57.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 56,895 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

