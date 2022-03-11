STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.180-$2.220 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.11.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STOR stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.50. 40,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.23. STORE Capital has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.25.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,906,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,044 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in STORE Capital by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,598,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,992,000 after acquiring an additional 751,958 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in STORE Capital by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 36,411 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in STORE Capital by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 136,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in STORE Capital by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 411,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,154,000 after acquiring an additional 23,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About STORE Capital (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.