Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,341 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 149,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 103,964 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 518,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,768,000 after buying an additional 26,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $47.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.78.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

