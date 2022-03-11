Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 250 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.56.

NYSE FUN opened at $52.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.86 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.06 and its 200-day moving average is $49.09. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $62.56.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $350.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.88) earnings per share. Cedar Fair’s revenue for the quarter was up 935.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

