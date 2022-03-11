Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 578 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

MLPA stock opened at $40.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.58. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $41.74.

