Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 675 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,339 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 888,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,681,000 after acquiring an additional 70,726 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period.

NYSE TSM opened at $103.96 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $98.62 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.3897 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

